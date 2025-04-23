PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PCH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

PCH opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.36 and a beta of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 642.86%.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $141,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,025.12. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $217,145,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 408,355 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,359,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,623,000 after buying an additional 351,777 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,404,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,360,000 after buying an additional 260,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after buying an additional 245,026 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

