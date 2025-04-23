ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 12,805 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.01.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $129.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

