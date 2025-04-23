Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.32% of Quanex Building Products worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 779.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,932 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $25,380,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $8,187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 286,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 140,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 105,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $35.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $761.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

