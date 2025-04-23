Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 8,391 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 37,261 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.96.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

