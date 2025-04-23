Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 144,121 VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 144,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 9.30% of VanEck Steel ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.26. VanEck Steel ETF has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $74.33.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

