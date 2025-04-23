Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 183,830 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 183,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 738,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after buying an additional 163,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,170,000 after buying an additional 47,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 126,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

