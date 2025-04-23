Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Crown at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Crown by 121.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,095,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after buying an additional 176,959 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,116,000 after buying an additional 1,000,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at $861,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.30.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

