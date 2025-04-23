Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,072,446 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,072,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,949,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,387,000 after buying an additional 934,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,220,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,470,000 after acquiring an additional 582,147 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,195,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 99,120 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,671,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 724,557 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

