Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 180,774 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

