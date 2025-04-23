Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $8.34 Million in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 204,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Avient by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Avient in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Avient Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.