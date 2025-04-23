Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $8.38 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,258 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

