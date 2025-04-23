Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $8.41 Million in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 265,976 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 715.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of BOX by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $209,239.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 440,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,178,806.96. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,453,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,890,434.88. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,917 shares of company stock worth $2,135,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

BOX declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

