Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $8.49 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 204,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,493,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Moderna by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 315,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 69,360 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Moderna by 4,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 144,099 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 299,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.23. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

