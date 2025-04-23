Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $8.56 Million in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,078.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $191.11 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $202.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.68.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,386.36. The trade was a 23.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

