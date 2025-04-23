Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $8.39 Million Investment in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 709,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYI stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

