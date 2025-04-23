Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $8.42 Million Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 220,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

IXC stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

