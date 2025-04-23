Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,815,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.66. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $89.71.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

