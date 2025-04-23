Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 699,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 8,600.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

