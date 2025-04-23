Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,975 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of Enterprise Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFSC. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFSC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,186.09. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

