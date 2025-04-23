Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,685 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 55,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $163.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.69 and a 200-day moving average of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.66 and a one year high of $176.16.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $35,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,278 shares in the company, valued at $21,749,892.78. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

