Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $8.46 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 83,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

