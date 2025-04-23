Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Piper Sandler Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,312,000 after buying an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,049,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,696,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $225.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $189.30 and a 12 month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.