Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Price

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:SON opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $61.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 128.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Haley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This represents a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 36.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 110.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 16,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

