Raymond James Lowers Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $36.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 501.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after buying an additional 662,606 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 442,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after buying an additional 288,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

