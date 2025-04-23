Realty Income (NYSE:O) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Barclays

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on O. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

Shares of O stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. Realty Income has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Realty Income by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 166,178 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 101,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

