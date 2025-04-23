Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 5,100 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 990,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 186,230 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.