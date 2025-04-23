Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 63,600 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of DigitalBridge Group worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,030,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after buying an additional 99,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 210,533 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,483,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020,627 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

