Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 163,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Caleres at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caleres by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 252,140 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 804,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 172,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Caleres by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,266 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 118,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In related news, Director Lori Greeley purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,700. This represents a 900.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Up 0.3 %

Caleres stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $515.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on CAL

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.