Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,899,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter worth $3,561,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter worth $3,327,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 1,288.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 130,954 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 61,988 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $31.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

