Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

JHX opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial set a $45.00 price objective on James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.40 to $27.35 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

