Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 8,900 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 222.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $300.35. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

