Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 221,600 iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 221,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,521,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 804,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 579,633 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 744,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 111,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 523,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 53,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $569.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

