Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 25,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 135,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,573,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. U S Wealth Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,846,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,010,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,723,920,000 after purchasing an additional 229,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $520.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $556.44 and a 200 day moving average of $573.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.85 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The firm has a market cap of $162.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,440.48. This trade represents a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

