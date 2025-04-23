Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 35.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 79.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 16.2 %

BCYC stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $604.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BCYC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.