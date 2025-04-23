Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Bel Fuse worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 278.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $791.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

