Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 139.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $529,407.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,703,354.20. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $132,526.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

ALKT opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

