Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of SJW Group worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 87,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,840,000 after acquiring an additional 72,081 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,256,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,872,000 after acquiring an additional 52,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 376.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

