Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,185 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $49,508.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,928.61. This trade represents a 17.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

