Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penney Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

JPIE opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

