Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE WS opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.32). Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Worthington Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

