Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,450,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 91,786 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 280,699 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 587,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DHI Group news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 10,000 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,614.48. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. DHI Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.18%. Equities research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Friday, March 21st.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

