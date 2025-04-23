Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,326 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 221,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 51,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

