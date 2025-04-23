Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,200. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total transaction of $71,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,239.62. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,188 shares of company stock valued at $619,409 in the last ninety days. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on World Acceptance

World Acceptance Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $161.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a current ratio of 22.46. The firm has a market cap of $737.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.35.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.