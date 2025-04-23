Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BK Technologies were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies Price Performance

BKTI opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. BK Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 million, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on BK Technologies from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

