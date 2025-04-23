Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,827 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of F.N.B. worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $12,091,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Price Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

