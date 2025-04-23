Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 404.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BNL opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadstone Net Lease

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.