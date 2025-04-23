Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.53 Million in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

LCII stock opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.22. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.31 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.14%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

