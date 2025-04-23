Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.55 Million in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 392,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Valley National Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,490,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,829 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 41.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 439,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VLY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,056,492.29. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

