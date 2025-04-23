Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.87 Million in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,723,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,314,000 after acquiring an additional 65,295 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2,405.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,746,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,803,000 after buying an additional 557,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,368,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after buying an additional 463,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after buying an additional 180,793 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $32.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

