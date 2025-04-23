Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 260,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins began coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Ero Copper stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.10. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

